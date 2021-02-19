close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
February 19, 2021

Model Alyzeh Gabol is officially married, Aima Baig, Aiman Khan, others send well wishes

Fri, Feb 19, 2021

akistani model Alyzeh Gabol has officially tied the knot.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared gorgeous photos from the simple yet elegant event.

The mother-of-one can be seen signing her nikkah papers in one photo whereas in the other photo her husband placed a ring on her left hand.

"New beginnings. Alhamdullilah," the caption read.

While it is currently unknown who the mystery man is, the photos exude couple goals.

Many people in the industry congratulated the model for her new life as a married woman.

"Congratulations," actress Aiman Khan wrote.

"Awww Congrats," singer Aima Baig said.

"Mubarak Mubarak," singer Yasir Jaswal commented.

Take a look:





