Ayeza Khan wishes ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan wished her ‘beautiful friend’ Turkish star Gulsim Ali on her 26th birthday.



The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture with Gulsim, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, and said “Happy birthday my beautiful friend @gyulsim”.

She also showered love on the birthday girl with a heart emoticon.

Ayeza Khan and Gulsim recently collaborated for their project for a Pakistani brand and they shared stunning photos and video on their respective social media handle.

Ayeza recently visited Turkey where she met Gulsim Ali.

Meanwhile, Gulsim also took to Instagram and thanked all her fans and friends for their love and good wishes.







