Excitement all around as picturesque Gwadar stadium hosts first exhibition match

First cricket match being played at Gwadar stadium.

Cricket buffs around the globe and in Pakistan were pleasantly surprised to see the Gwadar cricket stadium host its first ever exhibition match in the city on Friday.



The match was held at the picturesque stadium, located between the jagged, majestic mountains in Gwadar. The plush green grass of the stadium and the clear blue sky makes the cricket ground and its surrounding a picture of beauty.

According to a report, the two teams that are playing the game are the Showbiz Sharks and the Gwadar Dolphins.

The Showbiz Sharks is being led by PCB CEO Waseem Khan and will include Fakhr-e-Alam, Faysal Qureishi, Ali Zafar, Saleem Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Shezad Roy, Sami Khan, Kamran Jeelani, Salman Saeed, Ali Safina and Noman Habib.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, are being led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and features local players and Ali Zaidi and the GOC Gwadar.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, officiated the toss between Zulfi Bukhari and Waseem Khan.

"What a stadium," said Turner. "It's the most beautiful stadium in the world, in my opinion," he added.

Bukhari's Sharks won the toss and the skipper elected to bowl first.

"Our batting and bowling line-ups are both strong so we are looking forward ot the game," said Waseem Khan.

Cricket buffs couldn't hold back from tweeting pictures of the stadium. Here are some of the tweets:

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis decided to jump on the "Pawri Hori Hai" bandwagon.

One Twitter account uploaded the new PSL banger playing loudly in the stadium.

Zulfi Bukhari's ministry tweeted a few pictures of the Dolphins' captain on the field.

Turner himself was pretty excited to be at the venue.

Before the game commenced, prayers for Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and the other two foreign climbers were held who went missing with him on their adventurous expedition to K2.

Sadpara was recently declared dead by his family.



