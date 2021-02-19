close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ (deluxe) is out now

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021
Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ (deluxe) is out now

US singer and actress Ariana Grande on Thursday night dropped deluxe version of her sixth album Positions, released in October 2020.

The Rain on Me took to Instagram and announced the release of Positions (deluxe) version.

She said, “positions (deluxe) out now” with heart emoticons.

Positions (deluxe) version features all 14 tracks from the original besides four new songs that were previously unreleased; Someone Like U, Test Drive, Worst Behavior and Main Thing.

The new version also includes recently released ‘34+35’ remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Ariana’s Positions peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart after it was released on October 30, 2020.


Latest News

More From Entertainment