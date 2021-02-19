Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ (deluxe) is out now

US singer and actress Ariana Grande on Thursday night dropped deluxe version of her sixth album Positions, released in October 2020.



The Rain on Me took to Instagram and announced the release of Positions (deluxe) version.

She said, “positions (deluxe) out now” with heart emoticons.

Positions (deluxe) version features all 14 tracks from the original besides four new songs that were previously unreleased; Someone Like U, Test Drive, Worst Behavior and Main Thing.



The new version also includes recently released ‘34+35’ remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Ariana’s Positions peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart after it was released on October 30, 2020.



