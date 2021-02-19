close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Shakira shares best TikTok dances for 'GIRL LIKE ME': Video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021

Shakira's 'Girl Like Me' dance, which sparked a challenge on TikTok, has become a massive hit as thousands of users tried to capture her killer moves.

Shakira won hearts with her addictive dance moves in Black Eyed Peas video ‘Girl Like Me’, which broke the  internet. A large number of music lovers have danced to her hit track and shared their videos on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the former 'The Voice' judge shared new clips of some of the best TikTok dances for her track 'GIRL LIKE ME'.

The 'Waka Waka' hitmaker  penned: "Check out our new compilation of some of the best TikTok dances for GIRL LIKE ME with @bep."

She also thanked to everyone for their amazing moves!

Shakira's stunning music video 'Girl Like Me' has hit more than 200 million views on YouTube since its release on December 4, 2020.

