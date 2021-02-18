close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian left up at night as Kanye West divorce drama continues

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian is having trouble sleeping at night as drama from her divorce from Kanye West continues.

With news circulating that the estranged couple were headed to end their six years of marriage, it's no surprise that the Skims founder has been bombarded with that question to the point that it has taken a mental toll on her.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share that she was unable to sleep.

"Can't sleep..." she wrote in a nude coloured text on a grey background.

"I'm gonna be so tired later ugh."

She finished the post with a face-palm emoji.

Kanye is currently living at his Wyoming ranch while Kim is at her Calabasas residence with the couple's four kids.

Take a look:


Latest News

More From Entertainment