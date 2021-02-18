Ayeza Khan's latest snap looks something out of a fairytale

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan dazzles in every photo she shares on social media.
In her latest post on Instagram the Mehar Posh star shared gorgeous photos of herself dazzling in a mint green ethnic attire.
The diva looked absolutely dreamy as she struck poses in the head-turning ensemble.
Fans couldn't help but compliment the beauty as they showered her love in the comments.
Take a look: