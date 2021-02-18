close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Ayeza Khan's latest snap looks something out of a fairytale

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 18, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan dazzles in every photo she shares on social media.

In her latest post on Instagram the Mehar Posh star shared gorgeous photos of herself dazzling in a mint green ethnic attire.

The diva looked absolutely dreamy as she struck poses in the head-turning ensemble.

Fans couldn't help but compliment the beauty as they showered her love in the comments.

Take a look:



