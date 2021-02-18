close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were initially 'nervous' about new pregnancy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 18, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to welcome their second child in the middle of the year.

Insiders have now spilled the beans on how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel about expanding their family, after the former actor suffered a miscarriage last year.

Talking to People, a source revealed that the pair was hopeful “they would get pregnant again. And they were overjoyed that it happened so quickly.”

"They were both nervous, and it took them a while before they could relax and fully enjoy this pregnancy. They always wanted for Archie to have a sibling close in age,” added the source.

"They can't wait to share that even more with a second child. They are both so happy to have their little family,” the grapevine shared. 

