Selena Gomez is a real mood in her cozied-up, makeup-free quarantine look

Pop icon Selena Gomez is sharing an unfiltered look into her 'real life' and its comforts.
The Rare hit maker took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself in her ultimate comfort zone, sans makeup, cozied up in a blanket, drinking tea and knitting.
Her 'real life' photo was dropped after two ultra-glamorous shots of herself from a fashion shoot.
Revealing the super-cas look, Gomez wrote: “K but real life lol.”