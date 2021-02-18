close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Selena Gomez is a real mood in her cozied-up, makeup-free quarantine look

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 18, 2021

Pop icon Selena Gomez is sharing an unfiltered look into her 'real life' and its comforts.

The Rare hit maker took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself in her ultimate comfort zone, sans makeup, cozied up in a blanket, drinking tea and knitting.

Her 'real life' photo was dropped after two ultra-glamorous shots of herself from a fashion shoot.

Revealing the super-cas look, Gomez wrote: “K but real life lol.”


