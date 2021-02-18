Selena Gomez is a real mood in her cozied-up, makeup-free quarantine look

Pop icon Selena Gomez is sharing an unfiltered look into her 'real life' and its comforts.



The Rare hit maker took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself in her ultimate comfort zone, sans makeup, cozied up in a blanket, drinking tea and knitting.

Her 'real life' photo was dropped after two ultra-glamorous shots of herself from a fashion shoot.

Revealing the super-cas look, Gomez wrote: “K but real life lol.”



