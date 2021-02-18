Jennifer Aniston's pal Courteney Cox wins hearts as she plays Friends' theme song: Video

Courteney Cox, who enthralled fans with her stint as Monica Geller in hit sitcom 'Friends', has showed off her music skills to entertain the people.



The actress won hearts of her admirers as she tried her hands at the piano and played Friends' theme song.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Courteneys shared her mesmerising video in which she can be seen playing piano.

Jennifer Aniston's friend captioned it: "How’d I do?"

Popular series 'Friends', featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in the lead roles, has entertained audiences like no other.

Soon after Courteney Cox uploaded the video on social media, comments began pouring in from all over the world. A large number of fans cheered for Monica Geller while a few got nostalgic and talked about the hit American sitcom.