Piers Morgan gets police involved after receiving death threats

Piers Morgan has approached to police after being subjected to disgusting abuse on his Instagram account, according to report.

The Good Morning Britain presenter reportedly received disgusting death threats on social media. Morgan shared a screenshot of messages he had received in which he and his family were targeted.



According to a media outlet, the 55-year-old TV star told he was a 'marked man' and that calling the police wouldn't stop the people who wanted to 'kill' him.

The Dad-of-four shared his fear with police and revealed that he had received threats. He broke the news about his complaint on Twitter.



Piers tweeted: "Another day, another death threat... ." He also asked his fans to help identity the person behind it.



"Anyone know who he is? Let’s see how big and tough he feels when I give him the exposure he deserves," the famous TV personality tweeted.

Morgan later added: "UPDATE: I’ve reported these death threats to @metpoliceuk and look forward to hearing back from them. I’m also keen to hear what steps @instagram @ Facebook are taking to identify the person who made the death threats on their platform & has now deleted their account."

Piers Morgan also shared update on police action as he told his curious fans: "Well they’re definitely taking this seriously.. they’re round my house now taking a statement."