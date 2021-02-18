close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Shakira requests fans to supporter her initiative to educate kids

Thu, Feb 18, 2021

Shakira on Wednesday requested her fans to support her initiative to provide  access to education for kids.

The "Waka Waka" singer took to Instagram to  share a picture with an appeal.

"Happy Random Acts of Kindness Day! Get 150 extra entries to join us in Barcelona when you enter with promo code KIND150 by February 18 at 11:59pm PT and help support my foundation Pies Descalzos @fpiesdescalzos in providing access to education for kids in Colombia. See you in Barcelona!," read the caption of  her Insta post.


