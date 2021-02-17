Paris Jackson reminisces over ‘similar experiences’ as Paris Hilton at Utah boarding school

Paris Jackson spills the beans behind his experiences at the Utah boarding school and how it compares to Paris Hilton’s situation.

Jackson opened up about it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, "I absolutely adore her. I admire her strength. She's insanely smart, insanely funny. It's really nice having someone there who has been around the block.”

“She's done this for a long time and she's clearly so good at maneuvering her way through the industry. It's nice to know that I can call her when I hit a crossroad. We have a lot of similar experiences."

Michael Jackson’s daughter also added that she experienced some “very, very similar experiences" as Hilton during her time at the boarding school.

“I went through some very, very similar experiences with those kind of teen places. She's been through a lot and it's amazing to see her come out of the other end … a diamond."

"[Hilton has taught me] the importance of setting a good example as a strong woman, and being able to uplift other women. We don't really have as great a head start as some men."