Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz speaks to the media in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 17, 2021. Geo News/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said PM Imran Khan has instructed the law minister to quickly complete work on a draft bill to address the issue of missing persons.

Faraz was speaking to the media following the Cabinet meeting, apprising reporters of the developments earlier today.



He said the issue of missing persons was brought under discussion during the meeting.



The premier, he added, gave clear instructions for the reactivation of a draft bill on the missing persons issue.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has gone to such protests and sit-ins himself and expressed solidarity with the relatives of the missing persons," he said.

He added that the the families and relatives of missing persons "only have one demand, which is to know whether their loved one is alive or not".

Noting that laws should be made for the issue, the minister added: "PM Imran Khan has given clear instructions to activate the draft bill on this immediately."

Maryam visits missing persons sit-in in Islamabad

Earlier today, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived at a sit-in at Islamabad's D-Chowk where relatives of the Balochistan missing persons travelled to to demand justice for their families.



PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks at a sit-in at D-Chowk, where the families and relatives of the Balochistan missing persons were demanding justice for their loved ones, in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 17, 2021. Geo News/via The News

Maryam said she spoke to the relatives and families gathered there. "PM Imran Khan should come here and speak to these people," she said.



"Citizens' security is the responsibility of the state," the PML-N leader underscored. If a missing person is guilty of any crime, they should be tried in court, she added.