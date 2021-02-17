Oprah buttered up Harry, Meghan Markle for three years to bag an interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle agreed to give an interview to Oprah Winfrey but it took the media personality years to convince them.



As per a report by the Times of London, the talk show host has been buttering up the pair in order for them to agree to sit down for an interview ever since she was invited as a guest at the pair’s 2018 royal wedding.

A report by UK Times also revealed that, Winfrey continued to play a “long game” by becoming Meghan's mentor when she and Harry moved to her upscale neighbourhood last year in Los Angeles. It was also revealed that she even tried befriending Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland to get close to the pair.

Moreover, the report revealed that the interview would air on March 7 and is likely to escalate the rift between the former working royals and the royal family.