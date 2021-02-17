Gwyneth Paltrow says she had COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow claims to have contracted COVID-19 at last year at the start of the pandemic.



The Iron Man actor shared in a new post for Goop that she suffered through coronavirus symptoms but didn’t reveal when she tested positive.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog. In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual," she shared.

Paltrow further revealed how following the recovery, she has now been extra cautious about her health: "Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.”

"A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy -- and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let's make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!" she added.