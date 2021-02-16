Gul Panra's ravishing snaps sizzle up the internet

Pakistan's popular singer Gul Panra left fans awestruck as she flaunted her killer looks in shimmery red dress on Tuesday.

The famous Pushto singer channeled the spirit of love as she treated Instagram followers with her latest photos in which she is seen rocking red-hot outfit. She also wore matching heels to compliment her look.

Gul Panra, who has massive fan following, captioned the snaps: "The Red is the colour of love, Red is the colour of life, Red is the colour of Victory."

Gul has won hearts of music lovers with several Urdu and Pashto songs as well as a beautiful rendition of 'Man Amadam'.



The singer keeps her fans on their toes as she actively shares her smashing photos and videos on social media. She previously stunned people with her TikTok clips.

Pakistani singer Gul Panra's new pictures have attracted huge applause as thousands of people dropped their love in the comment section.