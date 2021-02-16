close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Amelia Hamlin sets pulses racing as she appears with Scott Disick during their loved up getaway

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021

Scott Disick's girlfriend  Amelia Hamlin left onlookers in awe with her chic appearance  in tinny outfit during  a loved-up getaway to Miami along side her beau.

The 37-year-old reality star was seen enjoying a drive in a bright green Lamborghini with his girlfriend  Amelia Hamlin. The new lovebirds were looking smashing  during a romantic outing.

Amelia was looking gorgeous as she opted for a bright green dress to showcase her incredibly toned figure. The charming  paired it with classic white sneakers, adding a white handbag she slung over one shoulder.

The father of three  was all smiles with his 19-year-old ladylove. The two also enjoyed a walk,  holding hands during their loved up getaway to Miami on Friday.

Scott showed off  his newly platinum dyed locks and the teen sported lime colored mini dress. She  took a green Lamborghini to enjoy a ride in the city. 

Scott and Amelia have made their relationship Instagram official. The duo, who have an 18-year age difference, were first linked together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party last year. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment