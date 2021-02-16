Amelia Hamlin sets pulses racing as she appears with Scott Disick during their loved up getaway

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin left onlookers in awe with her chic appearance in tinny outfit during a loved-up getaway to Miami along side her beau.

The father of three was all smiles with his 19-year-old ladylove. The two also enjoyed a walk, holding hands during their loved up getaway to Miami on Friday.



Scott and Amelia have made their relationship Instagram official. The duo, who have an 18-year age difference, were first linked together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party last year.