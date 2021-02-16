Amelia Hamlin sets pulses racing as she appears with Scott Disick during their loved up getaway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin left onlookers in awe with her chic appearance in tinny outfit during a loved-up getaway to Miami along side her beau.
The 37-year-old reality star was seen enjoying a drive in a bright green Lamborghini with his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. The new lovebirds were looking smashing during a romantic outing.
Amelia was looking gorgeous as she opted for a bright green dress to showcase her incredibly toned figure. The charming paired it with classic white sneakers, adding a white handbag she slung over one shoulder.
The father of three was all smiles with his 19-year-old ladylove. The two also enjoyed a walk, holding hands during their loved up getaway to Miami on Friday.
Scott showed off his newly platinum dyed locks and the teen sported lime colored mini dress. She took a green Lamborghini to enjoy a ride in the city.
Scott and Amelia have made their relationship Instagram official. The duo, who have an 18-year age difference, were first linked together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party last year.