Meghan Trainor, husband Daryl Sabara over the moon after welcoming baby boy

Singer Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child on February 8 and let the world in on their secret on Valentine's Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Lips Are Movin singer shared adorable photos of her baby boy.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!" the new mom shared.

"Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 [email protected]_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world," the proud dad raved.

