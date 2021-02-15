Engin Altan aka ‘Ertugrul’ shares a perfect photo with wife to wish her on Valentine’s Day

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, left his fans swooning after he shared a PDA-filled photo with wife to celebrate Valentine’s Day.



Engin Altan took to Instagram and posted a sweet photo with wifey Neslisah Alkoclar and wished her a very happy Valetine’s Day.

He wrote, “Happy Valentines day..”

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Fans praised the couple after ‘Ertugrul’ shared the sweet snap.

One fan said, “You both are so stunning” with fire emoticons.

Neslisah also shared a bunch of red roses with a sweet caption; “Everyone who nourishes true love in their hearts has an indescribable beauty, warm energy that spreads around and a fascinating joy. I know it wherever I see it.”

“These flowers are for you. Happy every day of love”, she further said.