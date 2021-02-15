Nick Jonas thanks Priyanka Chopra for filling every day with ‘happiness and peace’ on Valentine’s Day post

US singer Nick Jonas extended sweet wishes and love to his wifey Priyanka Chopra on Valentine’s Day, saying “thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace”



Sharing a throwback photo from their outing, the Find You singer wrote, “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace,” he said and added “I love you to the moon and back.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka who is currently in UK for her upcoming project, also took to Instagram and posted a loved-up photo with Nick with a sweet caption.

She called him “[Her] forever Valentine.”

Priyanka said, “My forever Valentine. I love you.”

She also revealed that she was missing the hubby on special occasion.

Sharing her photo with a couple of roses, Priyanka tagged Nick and said, “I wish you were here @nickjonas” followed by heart emoticon.

“Just a couple of roses..,” she added.

Nick Jonas dropped love emoticons on Priyanka’s endearing posts.