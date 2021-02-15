Minal Khan is engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See photo

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared a photo of his ladylove, Minal Khan showing off her new bling

It looks like Pakistani actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram finally took the next step in their relationship this Valentine’s Day.

Turning to his Instagram, Ikram shared a photo of his ladylove showing off her new bling on ‘that’ finger, on Valentine's Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” wrote Ikram along with a heart emoji.

After he posted the photos, messages started pouring in from fans congratulating the happy couple.



Earlier, the diva shared a photo from their intimate Valentine’s Day celebration as she posed alongside Ikram in front of a pink wall with a heart-shaped balloon.

“Love is in the air. Simple and sweet,” wrote the actor.







