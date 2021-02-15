close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2021

Minal Khan is engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 15, 2021
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared a photo of his ladylove, Minal Khan showing off her new bling 

It looks like Pakistani actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram finally took the next step in their relationship this Valentine’s Day.

Turning to his Instagram, Ikram shared a photo of his ladylove showing off her new bling on ‘that’ finger, on Valentine's Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” wrote Ikram along with a heart emoji.

After he posted the photos, messages started pouring in from fans congratulating the happy couple.

Earlier, the diva shared a photo from their intimate Valentine’s Day celebration as she posed alongside Ikram in front of a pink wall with a heart-shaped balloon.

“Love is in the air. Simple and sweet,” wrote the actor. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment