close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2021

Inside Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Valentine's Day celebrations

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 15, 2021

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is paying tribute to her beau Zayn Malik this Valentine’s Day.

Turning to her Instagram with a loved-up, jaw-dropping photo with the British heartthrob, the 25-year-old diva penned a heartfelt caption for the love of her life.

Alongside the monochrome shot, the caption read: "I love you Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever.”

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter Khai back in September last year.

Latest News

More From Entertainment