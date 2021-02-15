Inside Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Valentine's Day celebrations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American supermodel Gigi Hadid is paying tribute to her beau Zayn Malik this Valentine’s Day.
Turning to her Instagram with a loved-up, jaw-dropping photo with the British heartthrob, the 25-year-old diva penned a heartfelt caption for the love of her life.
Alongside the monochrome shot, the caption read: "I love you Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever.”
Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter Khai back in September last year.