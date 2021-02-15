Billie Eilish reveals she got emotional while watching her documentary 'The World’s A Little Blurry'

Billie Eilish has shared her true feelings about her upcoming documentary, saying she “cried out of joy” while watching it for the first time.



The 19-year-old pop star's life and career will be opened up to her fans later this month with the arrival of the Apple TV+ documentary 'The World’s A Little Blurry.'

The singer, in a new clip promoting her film, spoke about the experience of watching the documentary for the first time, saying: "We were in my living room. I was like, Nope, nobody’s allowed to see it – not my family – nobody’s allowed to see it until I’ve seen it, cos I knew there was some stuff in there that I was gonna be mortified by."



“Shit happened. I had a stomachache the entire day, but I cried out of joy for a lot of it. I never would have thought that anyone would be able to capture exactly what was going on in such a beautiful, intimate way.”



Billie Eilish's 'World’s A Little Blurry', which is really about her life, was directed by R.J. Cutler and will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 26.