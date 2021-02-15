close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2021

Ertugrul famed Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp shares loved-up snap with partner to mark Valentine's Day

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 15, 2021

Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, who played the role of Turgut Alp in the historical Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has shared a loved-up photo with his partner  to mark Valentine's Day. 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Turkish actor shared a stunning picture with his sweetheart. 

In the PDA-filled photo, the couple can be seen getting cozy while enjoying the dreamy moments together.

He captioned the  photo:  'Happy Valentine's Day.'

 The actor and his ladylove looked stunning in chic outfits. The  pair also wore winter caps to keep themselves warm. The post gained love from his fans and followers. 

Cengiz Coskun rose to international fame with his stellar performance as Turgut Alp in popular Turkish TV series Dirilis:Ertugrul.

