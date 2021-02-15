Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting their second child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Sunday.

After suffering a miscarriage in July 2020, Meghan Markle is expecting and another baby with her sweet husband Prince Harry. They are "overjoyed" at the news.



The couple revealed the big news about their second child on Valentine's Day, saying another baby royal is on the way. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Sunday.

Archie's parents also shared a black and white picture of themselves under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she cradles her bump.



Misan Harriman, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the photographer who took the photo that accompanied their pregnancy announcement, tweeted: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

The new addition to the Sussex clan will be the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana and the 10th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child will be eighth in line to the throne. The first seven places remain unchanged: the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex retains his place in the line of succession despite quitting royal life in March last year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in California.