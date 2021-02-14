Scott Disick enjoys Valentine's Day dinner with his new ladylove Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin, who have been dating since October, enjoyed a romantic dinner in Miami to mark first Valentine's Day together.



Taking to Instagram on the eve of Valentines Day, Scott Disick shared two chic photos, showing himself and Hamlin enjoying a romantic dinner in a restaurant.

The 37-year-old rocked platinum blonde hair to look younger for the date, while his girlfriend, 19, was also looking gorgeous in chic outfit with serious face.

Disick captioned the photo: "Why so serious"



"Just kiddin", the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star captioned the second photo in which he is seen putting his hand around Hamlin's chair.



Scott Disick went Instagram Official with Amelia Hamlin to mark Valentine's Day.



The new lovebirds have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status. He is seen enjoying time with after his split from Sofia Richie.



Disick shares three children — sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and 8-year-old daughter Penelope — with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin was also spotted enjoying a boat ride together. They each shared videos of the scenic trip on their Instagram Stories, though they did not include snaps of one another in the footage.