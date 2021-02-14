Shoaib Malik says wives and girlfriends never compromise on a man's looks

Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza. Photo: Twitter via Geo.tv

Former Pakistani cricket skipper Shoaib Malik recently opined that a man's wife or girlfriend can compromise on everything, but they don't when it comes to looks.

According to Geo News, Malik was speaking during an event in Karachi during which he revealed that his wife, tennis star Sania Mirza, also criticised his looks once when he went home after playing cricket.

"Sania commented on my tanned complexion after which I looked at myself in the mirror and realised that she was right," he revealed. "Since then, I became conscious of my appearance."



Shoaib Malik went on to say that throughout his 11-year marriage with Sania Mirza, he has learned that wives and girlfriends can compromise on everything, even when a man forgets their birthdays, but they cannot do so when it comes to a man's looks.

"A man should have hair on his head and be fair in complexion [in order to please his wife]" the former captain said. "I sometimes forget [Sania's] birthday and she forgives me, but when it comes to looks, wives do not compromise."



