close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2021

Dwayne Johnson touches on what it’s like being ’surrounded by estrogen’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 14, 2021

Hollywood A-lister Dwayne Johnson recently got candid about all the estrogen he’s been surrounded by at home.

The actor touched upon being a girl-dad over on Instagram and gushed over the impact his daughter Tiana has had on his temperament with a snap.

The picture in question contained a snap of his stroll with Tiana and contained a heartwarming caption that read, “Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life –“

“I’m surrounded by estrogen and wouldn’t have it any other way and man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol’ dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will."

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment