Sun Feb 14, 2021
February 14, 2021

#PawriHoriHai: Dananeer Mobeen shakes a leg to her viral track

Sun, Feb 14, 2021
'Pawri tou abb shuru hougee! Can you guess what’s coming soon?' wrote Dananeer Mobeen

Internet's latest obsession Dananeer Mobeen, who has taken the country by storm with her ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ video, has another surprise in store for all her fans.

The content creator took to her Instagram with an adorable video of herself could be seen grooving to Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate’s new track based on her own viral #PawriHoriHai trend.

“Pawri tou abb shuru hougee! Can you guess what’s coming soon? Working on something exciting for you and your friends to enjoy on your next ‘pawri’,” she wrote in the caption.

Mobeen also expressed her gratitude to Mukhate for creating the hit new song about her: “BIG SHOUTOUT TO @yashrajmukhate for this banger!!!”



