Why Harry Styles is 'very into' girlfriend Olivia Wilde

British singer Harry Styles and his relationship with Olivia Wilde is going stronger than ever.



A source has now dished details about the two to HollywoodLife, revealing how the former One Direction member is “proud” to be romantically involved with the director.

“So [Harry and Olivia are] together all the time. At the moment the sun rises and sets on Olivia. But it remains to be seen what will happen when they wrap their movie,” the source said.

“Making a movie is such a bonding experience but even more so with this one because they’re making it during a pandemic,” they said.

“Harry‘s very into her. He’s very proud to be with her and not just because she’s so stunning. He’s kind of in awe of her, he loves watching her work. She’s such a great director, everyone says that,” they continued.

“The way she treats actors and everyone on set is with so much respect. But she’s still very much in charge, which is so attractive to Harry. Only time will tell what will happen but for now Harry has nothing but glowing things to say about Olivia,” added the source.

Another source told the outlet that the singer doesn’t want any bad blood between him and Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis.