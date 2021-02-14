Watch: Akcent gives his own twist to the ‘#PawriHoriHai’ video

Akcent shared his video of the meme which was started by Dananeer Mobeen and has now taken over social media

Highly acclaimed Romanian singer Ackent has joined the ‘Pawri’ trend by sharing his own version of the video.

Adrian Sina, also known as Akcent, took to Instagram and shared his take on the viral meme, that was started by content creator Dananeer Mobeen and has now taken over social media.

Posting a short video from his morning stroll amidst the snow, the singer-songwriter says: “Yeh baraf hai or main pawri kar raha hun. [This is snow and I am having a party].”

For the unversed, Mobeen's video became the talk of town and has been getting attention from netizens and celebrities all over Pakistan as well as across the border.



"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.