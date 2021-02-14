close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2021

Kate Winslet joined by Jean Smart, Evan Peters in TV drama

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 14, 2021

Stars of the Watchmen and the American Horror Story joined hands with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet in her HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown.

Following the casting of Jean Smart and Evan Peters in the miniseries, the show's US premiere date is now officially set for Sunday, April 18, according to local media.

Smart, 69, is well recognized for her compelling performance in the network's Watchmen series as Agent Laurie Blake. The Sweet Home Alabama actress has bagged laurels for her roles in recent Fargo's second season and Legion, too.

Smart will play Kate’s mother, Helen in Mare of Easttown.

Also, who can forget various roles played by 34-year-old Peters in American Horror Story and the X-Men franchise. His role as super-speedy Quicksilver won him immense popularity.

He will perform the role of Colin Zabel, a detective in the miniseries.

HBO describes the seven-episode drama as a project that delves into “how family and past tragedies define our present."

The Kate Winslet starrer will be screened in the US on April 18, while its UK release date has not been announced so far. 

