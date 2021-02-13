Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, wife Jessica Biel reacts

Jessica Biel reacted to Justin Timberlake's apology in a recent Instagram comment

Justin Timberlake took to his Instagram account to pen an apology note to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and past Super Bowl Halftime show co-performer, Janet Jackson.



The fiasco ensued when a documentary based on Spears's life stirred debate on social media causing millions of followers to demand an apology from Timberlake for accusing the songstress of cheating publicly.

Timberlake then said in a statement that he regrets his past behaviour. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I whole heartedly want to be part of and grow from."

The singer's wife, Jessica Biel, reacted to his apology in a recent Instagram comment.

"I love you. [heart emoji]," Biel, who married Timberlake in 2012 and shares two sons with him, commented on his post.

"The industry is flawed," Timberlake wrote in his apology post on Instagram on Friday. "It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."