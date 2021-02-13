Dananeer Mobeen of #PawriHoriHai fame issues video statement

KARACHI: The “#PawriHoriHai” girl, Dananeer Mobeen, has spoken to her fans and followers in a video after her video went viral triggering a flood of memes on social media.



“Super excited” Dananeer Mobeen took to Instagram on Friday and expressed her feelings on the response she got on the video that has fired up the internet.

“Very overwhelmed right now..it’s crazy…I am so happy that you are enjoying this video so so much,” Mobeen said in her video message.

“I think at this point the only thing that matters to me is that everyone is enjoying this thing and I’m having fun looking at you guys enjoying this trend and this song.. its recreations.”

“I am lost for words...but..overwhelmed and super excited and grateful and humbled,” she said.





Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate steps in

After taking Pakistani social media by storm, the trend #PawriHoriHai (parrrty ho rahi hai) has now gone across the border and to everyone's delight, it has turned into a catchy song.

Yashraj Mukhate, who is popular for turning viral videos and clips from TV shows and movies into upbeat, funny songs, has also turned #PawriHoriHai into a catchy number.

“From today, I am not going to party, but I will 'pawri' because party won't be as fun as pawri," Mukhate wrote in Roman Urdu on Instagram.

He also thanked people for suggesting the video to him and also gave a big shoutout to the "pawri girl" Dananeer Mobeen.

Within a few hours of going live on Instagram, Mukhate's video amassed more than 1.4 million views, 530,000-plus likes, and close to 9,000 comments.





The origins of the #PawriHoriHai trend

Earlier this week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.