Stephen Colbert plows through highlights of day 2 of impeachment trial

Stephan Colbert was full of concern as new evidence emerged related to the Capitol Hill insurgency

Acclaimed host and comedian Stephen Colbert opened up about the highlights of the impeachment trial of former US president Donald Trump after its second day.

The late night talk show host was full of concern as new evidence emerged related to the Capitol Hill insurgency that happened on January 6. He called the entire uprising “worse than we thought.”

“And I gotta tell ya, I came into this with my ‘It’s pretty bad’ septic tank already brimming over,” he said.

The comedian also gave an earful to Republican lawmakers who ignored the trial proceedings and focused instead on reading briefing papers about issues completely unrelated: “Yes, other, more interesting topics—like how does history tend to remember cowardly fascists enabling worthless pieces of garbage?”

He went on to urge that this trial be taken more seriously.

“It is important that one time, as a nation, we look this straight in the face. Only by facing this truth will we have any hope of stopping it from happening again,” he said.

“Also, I’m pretty convinced it wasn’t antifa now,” he said.