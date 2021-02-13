Mariah Carey treats fans with Valentine's Day present

US pop diva Mariah Carey has a special gift for her fans ahead of Valentine’s Day. She has redone her 2005 hit, ‘We Belong Together’ - 15 years after the hit song's initial release.

On February 12, the singer shared a new version of "We Belong Together" on her Instagram with a caption of "Happy early Valentine's Day!". The video, dubbed “Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix,” sounds equally punchy and soul-stirring as the original classic track.





She remarked, "Hope you like the new rendition of 'We Belong Together' that I performed today on @livekellyandryan after a late night jam session with my band! Believe it or not, we actually recorded a 7 minute [sic] version of this song thinking of putting it out for the lambily!"

In her live mix video, the pop star is seen singing her heart out along with her three band members. Clad in a black ensemble, she is seen lending her beautiful voice to the song- rendering it a priceless gift for the music lovers.

Taking to microblogging website, Carey said she made the version of the classic number for a Valentine’s Day episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, that was aired on February 12th. However, she went on to say that she also recorded a seven-minute version which may be released as a treat for her fans.



