PSL 2021 anthem: Celebs come out to Naseebo Lal’s rescue

The cricket craze is all set to rage on television screens with the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) all set to take place. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) launched the PSL 2021 anthem ‘Groove Mera’ on February 7.



The PSL official song featured Veteran singer Naseebo Lal, 25-year-old Aima Baig, and rapper duo Young Stunners. However, soon after the release, the social media erupted with reactions to the song. Memes deriding the song flooded the social media platforms.

Many social media users voiced their indignation over not only the composition of the song and its rendition but also the inclusion of Lal and the Young Stunners in the song.

Well-known among them, who dressed down the song, are former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and Punjab chief minister's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. Awan said she did not like the song at all, saying it "could have been improved further."

The former pacer Akhtar reignited the anthem debate when he mocked the song, saying, "My kids are scared of this song. When they don't sleep, I tell them I'll play it for them. That immediately scares them."

The former fast bowler's remarks earned him a lot of flak on social media. Many said the remarks were unsuitable.

However, there are still others out there who bucked up the veteran singer for the feel and frenzy of the song. Some firefighting was done by a video of the singer in which she is seen crying and thanking God for being granted the song.

Some users went on to the extent of saying that Lal was the only consolation in the song.

Television celebrity Faysal Quraishi believed that Lal ‘will rock the stadium’ with her ‘groove’ and high notes.

Similarly, Adnan Siddiqui, another TV thespian, also came out in Lal’s support, saying, “#GrooveMera doesn’t deserve to be trolled like this.”

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt seemed a bit carried away in emotion when he wrote an elaborate note on his Instagram handle going all praise for ‘Groove Mera'. He said, “All the people making fun of her pronunciation are the same people who like UK or Canadian Punjabi singers. So shut up!”





Singer Meesha Shafi also passionately raised her hand in Lal’s support, saying that she is a great fan of the veteran folk singer.

Last but not the least, the PCB also defended its decision to invite Lal and other two singers, saying that the PCB wanted to feature voices that were new and had not sung any PSL anthem before.