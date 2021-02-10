'These are tears of joy': Emotional Naseebo Lal talks about singing PSL 6 anthem

Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal can be seen in this screengrab taken from Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s sixth edition's anthem. — YouTube/File

Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal cried what she said were “tears of joy” when she was asked about how she felt performing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s anthem.

I am “happy” to have performed the official anthem for the sixth edition of PSL, she said.



“Nobody gave me the chance to sing an anthem and neither was I given an opportunity to sing for [cricket] before,” she said, adding: “I am thankful to God for this opportunity.”

The singer said that the "notes" she was required to hit were “tough” and had they been of "medium difficulty", she “would not have been approached" by the PSL management.

No matter how famous and successful, it's not easy for celebrities to absorb negative comments related to their performances, however, Lal and has proved to the world that she can accept criticism with a smile.