After Shoaib Akhtar, Firdous Awan criticises PSL 2021 anthem by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig

(L-R) Singer Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Punjab chief minister's aide on accountability, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. The News/Files & YouTube/Pakistan Super League/via The News

KARACHI: Punjab chief minister's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan seems to have followed in former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's footsteps by criticising the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021's official anthem.

Veteran singer Naseebo Lal, 25-year-old Aima Baig, and rapper duo Young Stunners had lent their voice to the PSL 2021 anthem, which was made a target by Akhtar in an angry tirade on YouTube — a move that was criticised far and wide.

Putting down the song, Firdous Awan said she did not like it at all. The PSL 2021 anthem "could have been improved further", she said, adding that Naseebo Lal is Pakistan's 'laal,' or beloved.

"The Lal should have been presented as a jewel and voice of the nation," the aide said.

The official anthem of the sixth iteration of Pakistan's highly-anticipated cricket series was released a few days ago, following which there was a storm of memes on social media.



'Kids are scared of this song'

A large number of users had expressed their displeasure over the official PSL 2020 anthem, criticising it for composition, using Naseebo Lal's voice, and getting Young Stunners on board.

Ahead of every critic was former national team fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who said in a video statement on YouTube that the song was so horrible that his children stopped talking to him.

"My kids are scared of this song. When they don't sleep, I tell them I'll play it for them. That immediately scares them," the pacer said, mocking the anthem.

Not only that but Akhtar went as far as to say he would file a case against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) "through my YouTube videos", lashing out at corporate culture and slamming the body for not knowing how to do a basic job.