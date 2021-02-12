Naseebo Lal says she was "afraid of making mistakes" when offered to sing PSL 2021 anthem

Naseebo Lal singing the new PSL 2021 anthem. Screengrab via YouTube. Photo: Geo.tv

Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal has recently opened up about her experience of singing the new PSL 2021 anthem "Groove Mera" and said that she was "afraid of making mistakes" when recording the song owing to working with a new team.

Speaking to BBC Urdu via a video call, Naseebo Lal said that she has been "overjoyed" with the responses she received from her fans after singing the song, Geo.tv reported.

"I was surprised to be offered to sing such a grand song," she told the outlet." Some people used to think that Naseebo Lal could only sing certain types of songs but now [that I have proved myself] they have gone silent."

She said that she was nervous during the recording and picturisation of the song, adding that the composers were new to her and "they all were educated people, so [she] was a bit confused. "

"I was afraid to make a mistake," she said.

Naseebo Lal added that she only sings for the sake of her fans and would have "quit if it wasn't for their love."

"Now that I sang such a good song, my fans are loving me more than before. They are praising me," Naseebo said, adding that she can also speak a few words of English.