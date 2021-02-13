Justin Timberlake expresses regret to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson: 'I know I failed'

Justin Timberlake has expressed his regret and issued a public apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson after a new documentary led to backlash.



The singer has apologised to Britney Spears for "missteps" that he says contributed to "a system that condones misogyny and racism."

He also admitted that he failed to support Jackson over their controversial Super Bowl performance. Timberlake also discussed his sexual relationship with ex Britney Spears.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Timberlake shared a heartfelt statement to address both matters, saying: "I am deeply sorry." He added, "I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

The 'Can't stop the Feeling'singer had faced renewed scrutiny following the release of latest documentary which examines how Britney was placed under conservatorship in 2008.

Timberlake has also long been slammed for failing to properly show up for Janet Jackson after their performance at the Super Bowl in 2004, where he accidentally exposed her breast after a wardrobe malfunction, which had caused nation-wide outcry in the US.

In his new apology, Justin Timberlake added: "I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports."

