Fri Feb 12, 2021
Entertainment

February 12, 2021

Mahira Khan introduces ''Baarwan Khiladi' actors

Mahira Khan on Friday  shared the  poster for "Baarwan Khiladi", a web series that she is producing   for streaming platform tapmad.

Taking to Instagram, the "Raees" introduced two "Khilaris" (actors)  Danyal Zafar and Shahveer Jafry who plays young cricketers in the series.

The poster for the web series was also shared by Shahveer on his Instagram account.

Commenting on his post, actress Saba Qamar wrote she's "looking forward to it". 


