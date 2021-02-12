Sources spill the beans behind Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s most recent relationship move in London

Sources close to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have come forward to shed light on the major relationship move the duo are considering out in London.



According to a source close to The Sun, “They keep things extremely quiet together, and apart from Taylor’s song lyrics nobody ever really knows too much about how well things are going. But the fact they’ve decided to share a home for the first time is a pretty clear sign that they’re the real deal now.”

“They’ve been there for most of lockdown. Taylor doesn’t think jetting around the world is the right thing to be doing. She wants to stick to the rules, and doing that together just made sense for them. She’s still got her homes in the US too so she hasn’t left there permanently. But this works for now and it’s the first time they’ve really had a place just for the two of them."

The insider even touched upon Swift and Alwyn’s low-key date nights and outings during their interview and explained, “They’re actually really normal, they drive around in a really low-key car and just make the odd trip out to go for a walk. You’d never know one of the world’s biggest superstars was living there.”