Meghan Markle to eclipse Queen Elizabeth with massive popularity upon UK return

Meghan Markle will have all eyes on her if she decides to fly back to UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle fears she will eclipse Queen Elizabeth and steal her spotlight upon returning to the UK.



The Duchess of Sussex, who will be staying back with Archie in the US while Harry visits his homeland in summer, will have all eyes on her if she decides to fly back.

Royal expert Natalie Oliveri said, "There are suggestions that the Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to the UK with her husband and baby Archie for these major events in the Royal Family.

"...Meghan's appearance from these events will take away from the events themselves," Oliveri added.



"The attention will be focused on the drama that comes with being the Duchess of Sussex so no real plans set in stone but it's very likely Harry will be there," the royal expert concluded.