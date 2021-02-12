close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 12, 2021

Kendall Jenner appears with two mystery men during a night out in Los Angeles

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 12, 2021

Kendall Jenner captured attention as she appeared with  two new male friends for a dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted enjoying meal with two mystery men during a night out.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty was looking gorgeous in a sporty jacket and baggy black pants. Kendall left her long brunette hair lose. A shining necklace could be seen hanging off her neck when she got back to her car.

The fashionista cut a stylish figure as she wore black leather shoes and carried a small tan purse. The star took safety seriously and sported  a stylish black face mask amid the current pandemic.

The daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner  was spotted having fun during the meal, trying to cover her laughter with her hand at one point .Nendall sat alongside one of her mystery friends as the group enjoyed their food outdoors.

On Monday Kendall  was looking stunning in a low-cut  navy gown as she met up with her father Caitlyn for dinner Nobu in Malibu.

Kendall - who previously dated Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons - is apparently just focused on 'having fun' for the time being.

