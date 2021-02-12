Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make new promises during a romantic date in LA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been seen getting cozy during a romantic night out in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old KUWTK star and Blink-182 musician, 45, had a romantic dinner at Matsuhisa on Tuesday. Both the celebrities sported black leather jackets for the occasion and held hands throughout the meal.

In the viral picture, they can be seen enjoying PDA-filled moments at a Japanese restaurant. They were seemingly making new promises about their future as the new couple held hands while sitting across from each other. They were also seen playing a game of thumb war at their outdoor table.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. The pair dated on and off for 9 years before splitting for good in 2015.

The Keeping Up With The Kardshians' beauty and Blink-182 drummer have been dating for last two months. Kourtney and Tarvis have been close friends for years. They spend a lot of time together because of their children’s close bond.