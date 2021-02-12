Princess Diana actress speaks about childhood escapism and dance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Emma Corrin won hearts of millions of people for her portrayal of Princess Diana in hit TV series "The Crown".
The actress has been nominated for a couple of awards for her stellar performances in the Netflix series.
Emma on Thursday took to Instagram to inform her fans that she recently sat for an interview during which he spoke about "everything Dian, childhood escapism and dance".
Check out her post below: