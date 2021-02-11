Queen Elizabeth’s bond with baby Archie revealed by experts: report

An author recently stepped forward to unveil the truth of Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with baby Archie.

This news was brought forward by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie and according to OK! Magazine, Queen Elizabeth and Archie share a “very special relationship” despite being miles away.

With covid-19 in light, it is difficult to assess any travel plans for the royals however, the author believes, “Neither Meghan nor Harry have been vaccinated and travel plans are still very much up in the air.”

“Meghan wouldn’t want to be away from Archie and it would be very tricky to factor a small child into their travels with all the restrictions that could potentially be in place.“

“It seems easier at this moment for Harry to do the trip solo. But it is not Meghan’s intention to snub the family. If COVID wasn’t a factor, she would be there.”