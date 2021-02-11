Kylie Jenner drops jaws as she flaunts enviable curves in streetwear

There is no doubt that makeup mogul Kylie Jenner slays that fashion game.

With an expansive closet the Keeping Up with the Kardshians star certainly knows how to serve looks.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of her outfit of the day.

The Kylie Skin founder could be seen flaunting her curves some street wear.

She sported a white crop top which she paired with blue marbled joggers and a denim blue bag.

The diva also showed off her long waves cascading down her back.

Fans were taken aback over her look as they showered her with compliments.

